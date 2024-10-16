Steelers RB Dealing With New Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report of the week heading into a Week 7 bout against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Running back Najee Harris (ribs) did not participate on Wednesday. He is coming off of his best performance of the season in the Steelers' Week 6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, where he posted 106 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) picked up right where he left off last week as a limited participant. He hasn't played since suffering his injury in Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, but on Tuesday head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism that he could return in the near future.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) and center Zach Frazier (ankle) both did not practice, and neither player is expected to suit up against the Jets. Herbig left the Steelers' Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with his injury and did not play last Sunday, while Frazier departed in the third quarter against the Raiders and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) and running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) also did not participate. Kazee was not active for Pittsburgh in Week 6 after hurting himself during pre-game warm ups in Week 5, while Patterson has not played since Week 4 versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) was a full participant for the first time since going down in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. He returned to practice as a limited participant last week, though he ultimately remained sidelined in Las Vegas. Now, Pruitt appears to stand a real chance of playing on Sunday as he continues to show tangible progress in his recovery.
Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive linemen Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Heyward as well as offensive guard Isaac Seumalo all received veteran rest days and did not practice.
