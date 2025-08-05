Steelers Insider Floats Terry McLaurin Trade Proposal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering dangerous territory as their first preseason game approaches. The organization faced a rash of injuries over the weekend, with important players like linebacker Alex Highsmith, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and wide receiver Calvin Austin III were held out or injured during their most recent practice sessions.
The injury to the Steelers’ receiver is the most concerning. Austin was slated to take on the second spot on the wide receiver’s depth chart, but depending on the severity of this injury, he may not be available. That takes the position from underwhelming to underwater immediately, as second-year pass-catcher Roman Wilson has failed to take hold of a larger role and veterans like Scotty Miller and Robert Woods provide little intimidation to opposing defenses.
The precarious position the Steelers are in is why they have been tied frequently to superstar Washington Commanders’ receiver, Terry McLaurin. The latest suggestion came from The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. With multiple teams interested in acquiring the Pro Bowler, DeFabo pitched a possible trade that included sending Roman Wilson and a 2026 third-round pick to the Commanders in exchange for McLaurin. With that deal, the Steelers would solve their WR2 problem and elevate their team to contender status.
“For more than a year, there have been questions surrounding the WR2 position,” he wrote. “Right now, the team seems interested in seeing how two receivers on rookie contracts — Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson — fill that role. McLaurin would be an instant and massive upgrade, signaling the Steelers really are “all in” for Rodgers. The veteran WR also could help at the beginning of a rookie QB window on a short, two-year extension worth $30 million per year.”
The Steelers would love to add someone as dynamic as McLaurin, but the actual acquisition comes with a few roadblocks. The first is the compensation going to Washington. They don’t hold a lot of leverage with McLaurin needing a new contract and expressing his desire to be traded, but it’s no guarantee that the Commanders would accept the hypothetical trade package DeFabo proposes.
The other issues, as he mentions, is the high price tag McLaurin comes with. The talented receiver is due a salary north of $30 million per year. The Steelers and their general manager, Omar Khan, have never shied away from a big move due to financial constraints, but adding another $30 million receiver to their already complicated salary cap situation will only make things more difficult.
Still, there’s no doubting the Steelers are losing patience when it comes to this offensive group. They expect to be a Super Bowl contender with all of the moves they’ve already made, and they will make another one to sure up the passing game. It may not be a blockbuster trade for McLaurin, but the move for another wide receiver is imminent for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!