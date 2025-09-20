Steelers Insider Hints at Three Roster Changes
PITTSBURGH -- After a rough second game to kick off the Steelers 2025 season, the Steelers are likely looking inward in order to address some of their issues.
The team has issues on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball as a result of their previous gaffes in drafting and player development.
The team has depth in certain positions, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Therefore, the defense is more likely to see changes when it comes to personnell.
The Athletic's Mike DeFabo broke down three different ways the Steelers could adjust their personnel in order to help them in the near future. In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, DeFabo broke down three different changes the Steelers could make on the defensive side of the football.
He began breaking down the secondary, adding a part about new addition Jabrill Peppers.
"Earlier this week, Mike Tomlin said that they would take a hard look at how they divide up the labor. That's his way of basically telling you there's gonna be some personnel changes", DeFabo said. "I think you're gonna see more of Jabrill Peppers instead of [Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark]. You're still gonna see the other two safeties, but I think you're gonna see much more of Jabrill Peppers in some different packages".
He then spoke on the nose tackle position and the relative inefficiency of veteran Steeler Keeanu Benton.
"Daniel Ekuale, I think, played well in his more than a handful of snaps, and Keeanu Benton has regressed. In the short term, I think Daniel Ekuale is gonna be the guy who's gonna start seeing more reps.” DeFabo said
Finally, he spoke on Payton Wilson's position. Wilson is in his second season and has not started as well as expected for this season. He highlighted new addition Ja'Whaun Bentley and how he might start taking snaps away from Wilson.
"How quickly can Ja'Whaun Bentley work his way into the fold"? DeFabo said.
The Steelers historically have been slow to make changes, so it will be interesting to see if they make any changes any time soon.
