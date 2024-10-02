Analyst Proposes Wild Steelers, Davante Adams Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are somewhat expected to be a team in the running for Davante Adams. After chasing Brandon Aiyuk all offseason, they never found that true wide receiver star to pair with George PIckens.
But one NFL analyst is suggesting a crazy trade that gets the Steelers Adams, but only leaves them with one superstar wideout.
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke suggested that the Steelers trade a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and maybe their biggest names for Adams. That name? George Pickens.
The Steelers would probably love to get their hands on Adams this season. He's only costing them roughly $18 million in salary cap space, and is a proven superstar who can not only help the team get better, but help the younger wide receivers develop.
But trading away Pickens for him? They wouldn't even consider it.
The Steelers know what they have in Pickens and are very comfortable having him as their WR1 this season and moving forward. It's the reason they traded away Diontae Johnson and went out and got not just one, but two deep ball quarterbacks.
They want to play to his strengths, and even if the team is still figuring out their offense, he's a crucial part of it - even with Adams in the lineup.
Pittsburgh will most likely call and see what the price tag of Adams is. If Vegas brings up Pickens, though, that conversation will likely end. As for a second-round pick and some change, they might consider it. It all depends on how confident they are they can make a run this season, and that they can work something out to keep Adams longer than 2024.
