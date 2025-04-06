Steelers Nearing Breaking Point?
PITTSBURGH -- Are the Pittsburgh Steelers nearing a breaking point with Aaron Rodgers? They might be. With former players starting to call him out, and growing belief he doesn't want to be in Pittsburgh, the team may be hitting the end of the road with the 41-year-old quarterback, and looking for other options.
In recent days, the Steelers have sent a clear message to Rodgers. After four weeks of waiting for an answer, the team may be close to a cutoff, and are making it known. With Art Rooney telling the world they aren't waiting forever, it may be sooner rather than later that they end their hunt for Rodgers.
It also doesn't seem like Rodgers is getting any closer to choosing the Steelers, which only makes things worse. Reports are flying around that Rodgers doesn't want to play for Pittsburgh, and is waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to call him. That belief is growing stronger, and making it seem much less like the Steelers are even a top option for him.
Pittsburgh could walk away without Rodgers or another veteran. They can't risk that. So, they're starting to look for alternatives. That became evident when they showed their interest in acquiring Joe Milton from the New England Patriots.
There are a few options still out there for Pittsburgh. They know they can't wait for Rodgers forever, and with names like Milton and Trey Lance, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, coming off the board, the team may feel added pressure to make a call with Rodgers.
It's not over just yet. The Steelers want Rodgers to be their quarterback in 2025. But Rodgers doesn't seem sold on the idea of being Pittsburgh's quarterback. And the longer this drags out, the closer the Steelers get to landing another QB.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!