Steelers RB Suffers Knee Injury Before Vikings Game
A key piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense is dealing with a new injury as the team heads into a Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
In the Steelers' final practice on the South Side before heading off to Ireland, Jaylen Warren was a limited participant due to a knee injury, per the injury report.
Warren was also listed as limited on the first injury report of the week, though that was due to a veteran rest day. Steelers Now's Alan Saunders had noted that Warren was going through drills with a sleeve on his leg yesterday.
The 26-year-old has been heavily involved in both the passing and run game for Pittsburgh thus far, though he's found far more success in the former than the latter.
Warren, who racked up 99 receptions over the past two seasons, has 11 through three games for 142 yards and a touchdown, making him the Steelers' leading receiver.
It's been tough sledding for Warren and the rest of the team's running backs on the ground, though. On 43 carries thus far, he's recorded just 132 yards, which comes out to an average of 3.1 yards per attempt.
In his newfound role as Pittsburgh's unquestioned lead back after Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent this past offseason, Warren's logged 41 touches over the past two weeks. If he were to be limited in some capacity against Minnesota, Kenneth Gainwell would likely see an increase in his workload while Kaleb Johnson and Trey Sermon, the latter of whom is currently on the practice squad and would have to be elevated for a second-straight week, could also factor into the mix as well.
Given the Steelers' offensive struggles, any sort of injury to Warren is disheartening, even if it doesn't threaten his availability vs. Minnesota. He leads the team in yards per scrimmage, and while it's over a small sample size, they'll need him to be operating at a high level in order to overcome a Vikings defense that's among the best units in the league.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!