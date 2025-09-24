Two Steelers Defensive Stars Take Step Toward Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might have some more defensive reinforcements available for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland. After starting the season banged up, a few starters appear close to returning to the lineup.
Starting Steelers safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Joey Porter Jr, who have both been out since leaving their Week 1 victory against the New York Jets, are nearing returns for Pittsburgh. It comes at a perfect time for this defense. The overall performance has been well below expectations, but with the return of anchors like Elliott and Porter Jr., they could expedite the process of taking that next step.
The Steelers released their latest injury report and it provided an encouraging update for two of the most important defenders. Elliott was listed as a limited participant, and so was Porter Jr.
During their most recent practice, Elliott was heavily involved. The 28-year-old defensive back looked quick and ready to step onto the field for a real game. During position drills and the rest of the team portion, Elliott was a full participant. While he did observe some portion of the practice session from the sidelines, it's an encouraging sign to see Elliott ramping things up ahead of their Week 4 game.
Porter Jr. also took a noticeable step. Over the last two weeks, he hasn't been on the field at all as he recovers from a hamstring injury. This week, he returned to the field for limited participation, and he continued on that path during their most recent practice.
The Steelers are desperate to have a full and healthy lineup on defense again. The talk of this entire offseason was about how destructive and elite this group could be, but over the first three weeks that's been anything but true. They've been susceptible to big plays over the middle and through the air, and their run defense has been arguably the worst in the NFL.
Getting back Elliott and Porter Jr. will help in two key areas. The first is helping to take away those splash plays. Porter Jr. is a strong coverage corner on the outside, and Elliott is a turnover-producer who can stick with his man and track the quarterback's eyes.
The other is in the run game. Elliott was one of the best downhill tacklers in the NFL last season, and he led the league with the lowest missed tackle percentage in 2024. He loves to be in the box and pursuing the ball carrier, and that pursuit will be a huge benefit for the Steelers defense upon his return.
