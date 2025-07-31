Steelers News: Bengals Add Another Weapon for Joe Burrow
PITTSBURGH — One of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top rivals is adding to their already potent offensive attack. As training camps rage on across the NFL, roster moves are a constant. The Steelers’ AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, are the latest team to make a notable addition, adding talented tight end Noah Fant.
The Steelers were already game planning for a dangerous offensive attack from the Bengals in 2025, but that challenge just increased in difficulty. The Bengals are led by perennial MVP candidate quarterback Joe Burrow and superstar wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Now, they add a former first-round pick tight end in Fant. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the signing.
Fant first entered the NFL after the Denver Broncos selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he caught 40 passes for 562 yards and three touchdowns. He followed that up with two straight seasons with more than 600 receiving yards.
He was also at the center of the trade that brought Russell Wilson to the Broncos. As a result of the deal, Fant was sent to the Seattle Seahawks.
He spent the last three seasons in Seattle. He’s played in at least 14 games per season with the Seahawks, hauling in at least 30 receptions in each campaign. Last year was his best offensive output in Seattle. He caught 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown. He was released earlier this summer.
The Bengals and Steelers are both attempting to challenge the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North title. The Steelers will have to wait until their sixth game of the regular season to meet the new-look Bengals in 2025. At that point, there will be plenty of tape on the Bengals’ offense.
This Bengals’ offense now has two solid tight ends to pair with their star receivers. Fant should assume regular snaps alongside Mike Gesicki at the position, giving Burrow another comfortable and reliable safety blanket to go to.
The Steelers will hope their improved defense is up to the task. With the organization committing to play more man coverage on defense, they will have the chance to show their work and prove it on the field when these two foes meet in the regular season.
