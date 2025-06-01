Steelers Could Trade for Familiar Face
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly looking to add a playmaker as they return to the field for Organized Team Activities. They've made calls for multiple players, including Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith. But another tight end may be on the market as well.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons have received calls about 2021 first-round pick Kyle Pitts, with teams looking to make a trade.
"Multiple teams have reached out to the Falcons about the availability of TE Kyle Pitts.Nothing is imminent, and Atlanta would prefer to keep him — but I’m told it would take at least a Day 2 pick to even spark serious talks," Schultz said.
Pitts was drafted by Steelers now offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was the team's head coach from 2021 through 2023. During their time together, Pitts caught 149 passes for 2,049 yards and six touchdowns, including his only 1,000 yard season as a rookie, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown.
If the Steelers are looking for a playmaker and clearly considering tight ends, Pitts may be an option. The Steelers brought in multiple players with experience playing for Smith, including running back Cordarrelle Patterson, wide receiver Scotty Miller and even former tight end MyCole Pruitt. If Pitts is available, he could be another name Pittsburgh wants to add for their OC's scheme.
The Steelers would likely want to extend Pitts with a new deal if they did trade for him. The tight end is set to enter his fifth-year option before finshing his rookie deal. His trade value likely isn't higher than Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but could cost Pittsburgh a second or third round pick in return.
With Pat Freiermuth under contract and a large tight end room including Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward and Donald Parham, a trade for Pitts would bring plenty of questions, but a familar face to Smith's offense.
