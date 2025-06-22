Steelers Legend Wants to Return to Coaching
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers boast one of the best defensive histories across professional football. Each position is chock-full of excellent players across the team's full history.
One such player for the linebacker group is Joey Porter Sr. , who spent seven seasons with the Steelers at the beginning of his playing career. Porter won Super Bowl XL with the team as well as receiving one of his two first team All-Pro honors with the Steelers when he did so in 2002. Both his second team All-Pro honors as a player came in 2004 and 2005, when he was with the Steelers.
He would reunite with the team in 2015, spending four seasons as the teams outside linebackers coach.
Now without a job and with a son in Joey Porter Jr. on the Steelers, Porter wants to return to the Steelers as a coach. In an appearance on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast, Porter spoke on his past and future involvement with the Steelers organization.
"The funny thing about it was, I'm in the stands, because I told [Mike Tomlin], Mike is good, 'Man, you want to come?' I'm like, Nah, man, until they give me a suite, I've got to sit in the stands," Porter said.
"I ain't trying to use my Steeler power of being on the sideline, because it's giving mixed emotions. I know how much I really do want to coach. I'm not trying to sit down here to look like I'm trying to ask for my job back, knowing I would take it back. But you don't want to come off like that, and I want him to be a man and do his thing."
While Porter wants to come back, it is unlikely the Steelers would part from many of their productive defensive coaches, so a coaching return is more likely for Porter outside the Steelers organization.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!