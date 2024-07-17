Steelers QB Selected Third Overall in UFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback John Rhys Plumlee could be on his way to the UFL if things don't work out with the black and gold. The undrafted rookie was announced as the third-overall selection of the 2024 UFL Draft, going to the Arlington Renegades.
Plumlee signed with the Steelers following the 2024 NFL Draft, joining the team with an opportunity to earn a place in the quarterback room. Since arriving, he's showcased his skills on special teams as well, working with the punt and kick returners during Organized Team Activities and minicamp.
He'll now have a decision to make if he does make the Steelers roster. While being on an NFL team is likely the best outcome for all players, having an opportunity to be the starting quarterback in the UFL could open more doors for a guy like Plumlee. A decision he'll face later in the summer.
Plumlee showcased all the tools to be successful at the position during his time at Central Florida, throwing for 5,838 yards and 34 touchdowns to 19 interceptions, while also rushing for 2,556 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Plumlee believes the Steelers offense is built for him to succeed in, and he'll get more opportunities to do so during training camp.
" I think it would be, you know, I'm not, the fact of the matter, I'm not 6'6", right? I'm not 6'5". I'm not that guy that, you know, 10 years ago everybody wanted in the NFL, right? To stand in there and throw it around, but to be able to be in a system where it's kind of tailored for Russ, right? Like they're going to, that's what, you know, good offenses do," Plumlee told Steelers on Sports Illustrated.
"They tailor for the quarterback that they got playing, and really everybody in this quarterback room is pretty athletic, right? And so, it's tailored for an athletic quarterback, I would say, right? And so, to be able to utilize that in me being an athlete is really good."
An early fan favorite, Plumlee will be a name to watch when players arrive at Latrobe. Now a top five UFL draft pick, he could be a name to watch next spring as well.
