Steelers Join NFL at LSU Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers sent their top personnel to LSU's Pro Day.

The Pittsburgh Steelers join all 31 other NFL teams in attendance at LSU's Pro Day, according to multiple reports. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert are both confirmed to be at the Pro Day. It's expected multiple other scouts and coaches from Pittsburgh are there as well. 

LSU is sending a number of prospects into the NFL Draft this spring, but a lot of eyes are on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The junior was once anticipated to be a top pick whenever he left college, but a foot injury in 2021 left questions about his stock. 

Coming out as a junior, Stingley has played just 10 games in the last two seasons due to injury and COVID-19. He did not participate at the NFL Combine, but will do drills at LSU's Pro Day. 

Stingley could still be a top pick at the end of the month, but some believe he has the potential to slide to the bottom of the first-round. The Steelers are known for taking "best player available," and if that's Stingley, they want to assure they've done their homework. 

The Steelers will fly back to Pittsburgh and host quarterback Desmond Ridder for a pre-draft visit tomorrow. Then, they'll host Sam Howell on Friday.

