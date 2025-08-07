Steelers Defender Makes Bold Claim: 'Best Of All-Time'
PITTSBURGH — The beginning of training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers has made one point explicitly clear. The defense is once again the focal point of the organization. After bringing in superstar defensive back Jalen Ramsey and drafting defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, there’s a sense within the locker room that this can be an elite group.
How high is the ceiling even higher for the 2025 Steelers defense? If you ask safety Juan Thornhill, the expectation he is setting for his teammates is that they can reach new heights as a group. Speaking to reporters following a recent practice, he made a bold claim about this defense: that they could become one of the best in NFL history.
“I think it can be one of the best of all-time,” he said. “And I’m putting that in there now. One of the best of all-time.”
Thornhill’s claim is a huge one, but the sentiment is understood. Through 12 days of camp, the defense has given the offense constant fits. Thornhill himself ended two consecutive days of practice by picking off quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Beyond him, the secondary has looked excellent. Veteran Darius Slay looks like a younger version of himself. Joey Porter Jr. looked strong before injuries sidelined him.
And that doesn’t account for the defensive front of the Steelers. Leaders Cam Hayward and T.J. Watt have minimally participated in camp. Alex Highsmith has missed several practices with a groin injury as well. Still, the edge rush and push at the line of scrimmage has consistently impressed.
From the defensive line, to linebackers, to secondary, there’s playmakers at every level. That’s what Thornhill sees as well. From his point of view, it’s hard to find a weakness in the defense.
”We got pieces everywhere,” he explained. “Look at the roster. Look at who we have, it’s incredible. Literally, I don’t feel like there is a weakness on the defense.”
Of course, this is all meaningless until the season begins. The confidence and optimism from Thornhill and his teammates is encouraging to see and hear, but it’s too early to know for sure if this defense is legitimate or not. Until then, the Steelers are hoping they are laying the foundation to become one of the best defenses in the NFL, and possibly, of all-time.
