Aaron Rodgers Gives Steelers Rookie Advice After Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping the preseason would be a crucial time to evaluate the development process of rookie quarterback Will Howard. The team's recent sixth-round pick has come with more fanfare than a usual late-round draft pick does, but with good reason. The QB just won a national championship and many believe he has the potential to be a starter in the NFL.
The Steelers won't be able to get any closer to that answer after Howard suffered a fractured bone in his throwing hand. The injury forced him out of a recent practice and will keep him off the field for the next three weeks. It's a disappointing setback for a player who's impressed through the early portions of training camp.
"It sucks," he said. "Sucks for him for sure. He's had such a nice camp as a young player and then watching him in mini camp and just seeing his command of the offense. But this year is a growth year for him. It's a year to watch and learn and obviously better himself."
Howard had looked good during the first two and a half weeks of training camp. He's made some solid throws and shown an ability to read the play at an NFL level. It's not enough to declare him the franchise leader, but it's an encouraging start.
"This will just be a minor setback for him," Rodgers stated. "It would've been great to see him get some live reps in the preseason...Either way, this is a year for him to grow and learn and get his body the way he wants to get it."
Rodgers knows a thing or two about injuries derailing things. His first year with the New York Jets ended before it even really began. He tore his achilles tendon in their opening contest and missed the entirety of the 2023 season.
That wasn't even the first major injury he suffered in his career. While with the Green Bay Packers, he broke his collarbone twice. He broke the left one in 2013 and the right one four years later. He also recovered from a broken foot and a broken thumb during his NFL career.
All that to say, Rodgers has a wealth of experience when it comes to injury and the rehabilitation process. His advice to Howard will hopefully be taken in stride by the rookie. If so, it could help him come back stronger and even hungrier to prove he is a future starter in the NFL.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!