Steelers' Justin Fields Getting Heavy OTAs Workload
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue with their OTAs in the coming week, with some positional battles already won. While some positions like parts of the offensive line are up for discussion, one that is not is quarterback.
Russell Wilson is the clear starter to enter the season, with former Bears quarterback Justin Fields becoming the backup.
Jeremy Fowler, an analyst for ESPN, believes that although Fields will not be the starter, he will have plenty of opportunities to throw with the team during OTAs this offseason.
“Pittsburgh Steelers, not really a quarterback battle because Russell Wilson has ‘pole position of the number one,’ spot according to head coach Mike Tomlin going into OTAs,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “But Justin Fields, expect him to get a lot of reps. The Steelers, I’m told they love to get their backup quarterbacks reps, sometimes the first team, second team, scout teams, they’re gonna move Fields all over to get him a lot of throws early on.”
The Steelers used three quarterbacks last season, with none of them giving the front office or the fans the results they wanted. Now, it looks like Tomlin and the rest of the team are trying to make sure that they have multiple quarterbacks ready to helm the team come Week 1.
Whether or not they provide the quarterbacks with adequate weapons is a different story altogether.
