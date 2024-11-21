Steelers QB Named Candidate for Giants
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two starting quarterbacks, if you ask anyone in the building. But while they love having both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this season, it's not likely they keep both next season.
Odds are, Wilson is the name to watch right now. With a 4-0 record as Pittsburgh's starter, and wanting to play five to seven more years before retirement, the Steelers will likely keep the veteran around with hopes of winning another Super Bowl or two in that span.
If Fields does walk, or even Wilson, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler see one route they can take in free agency. With the New York Giants benching Daniel Jones, indicating they're moving on this offseason, both Pittsburgh QBs could be replacement options.
"Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are going to be free agents; could one of them fit?" Graziano writes.
For now, Tommy DeVito will get an opportunity to start once again for the Giants. What comes next is uncertain, but many will guess they'll look at the NFL Draft class. If they turn to free agents, Wilson and Fields are options - even though Graziano doesn't see them as the top choice.
"These don't sound like great options, and maybe DeVito plays himself into the picture if the draft doesn't line up for the Giants. But they're back in the market for sure," Graziano writes. "Best case, the Giants draft a talented player they can develop quickly and have around for a long time."
ESPN's Adam Schefter recently predicted both quarterbacks could be looking at $30 million contracts in 2025. The Steelers may be comfortable affording one, but not two. And at the same time, both are probably looking for starting jobs - or shots at a starting job - next season.
