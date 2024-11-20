Steelers Named Favorites for Surprising QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback situation right now that is working heavily in their favor. At 8-2, they've relied on both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this season, and both have proven to be starting-caliber passers in this league.
But no one knows what the future holds for the Steelers at the quarterback position, which brings up plenty of questions. Names are being floated out as potential place holders for Pittsburgh, including another quarterback in New York who could make his way to the Steel City.
Recently, the Steelers were named the "most likely option" for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. Now, ESPN's Ben Solak has floated the idea that Giants passer Daniel Jones could make his way to Pittsburgh this offseason.
"I can see that future for Jones on a team with far better offensive infrastructure than he ever enjoyed with the Giants," Solak wrote. "I’ve heard the Jets mentioned, but I don’t really like how that feels. I’m also keeping my eyes on the Steelers (current running favorite), Titans and Browns."
If the Steelers are the current running favorite, it means the belief is they're going to let both Wilson and Fields walk this offseason. While they may explore outside options and see who is available before formulating a hardcore plan, as Mike Tomlin would say, they may not get far before turning back.
Jones, 27, has thrown for 2,070 yards this season with eight touchdowns to seven interceptions. The Giants are 2-8, and just decided to bench him and start Tommy DeVito instead.
The issue with Jones as an option is whether or not the Steelers would chose him over Fields. If Wilson leaves, and the assumption of this theory with Jones is that he isn't in Pittsburgh more than a season, their next option is likely Fields.
Fields is two years younger than Jones, has proven he's capable in this offense, has chemistry with George Pickens and company, and has worked with Arthur Smith for a full season. Maybe Jones is still a starting quarterback, but the Steelers have made it known several times that Fields is as well.
If both Fields and Wilson walk after the season, then options like Jones become an option. Right now, the odds might be much slimmer than projected.
