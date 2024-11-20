Steelers 'Most Likely' Option for Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of their best offensive season in years with quarterback Russell Wilson leading the charge. However, would they pass up landing a Hall of Fame quarterback if given the chance?
A to Z Sports' Wendell Ferreira believes that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could end up a member of the Steelers for the 2025 season.
"This is the most likely option outside of the Jets." Ferreira writes. "Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents in 2025, so the Steelers will really need to look at their options. Maybe Wilson wants to stay, but he would certainly be much more expensive than he is now. Rodgers probably wanted more control, and that's why he went to the Jets after years with the Packers. But it didn't work, so going to a franchise where he would be the quarterback, and nothing beyond that, with a respected head coach in Mike Tomlin would make sense."
There are a plethora of reasons why this union seems quite unlikely for both parties.
First, the Jets still have Rodgers under contract through the 2025 season, owing him $37.5 million. Rodgers has built an entire team around him, that for better or for worse is the players that Rodgers wants to play with.
Second, the Steelers seem like they would be less in favor of allowing a player to have as much personnel control as Rodgers has had with the Jets. Omar Khan has been a powerful decision-maker for the Steelers since becoming the general manager and is unlikely to relinquish any control.
Finally, the Steelers currently have an older quarterback leading the team in Wilson. Whether or not they extend him for the 2025 season, they are unlikely to go down the aging quarterback route for another player.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!