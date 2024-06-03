Steelers WR Option Signs Massive Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw one of their potential, future options at wide receiver stay with their team and sign one of the biggest contracts in NFL history.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension, with $110 million in guaranteed money, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Jefferson also gest $89 million in guaranteed money at the moment of signing, with the extension keeping him with the team through the 2028 season.
Jefferson excelled in college at LSU, playing alongside future Cincinnati Bengals teammates in wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Heisman winner in quarterback Joe Burrow.
They won the 2019 National Championship and Jefferson had 110 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns, en route to earning Second Team All-SEC honors.
The Vikings drafted him with the No. 22 overall pick in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had a great rookie season, starting 14 of the 16 games he played in and made 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, earning himself a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team and Second Team All-Pro honors.
Jefferson improved in 2021, with 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the Vikings to the playoffs. He earned Second Team All-Pro honors once again in his sophomore season.
His best year was 2022, as he led the NFL with both 128 catches for 1,809 yards, while adding eight touchdowns, starting all 17 games. The NFL named him Offensive Player of the Year and to the First Team All-Pro, along with a spot at the Pro Bowl that season.
Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury last season that kept him out for seven games. Despite this, he still made 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games in 2023.
Many rumors linked the Steelers to Jefferson throughout free agency, as the Steelers need better depth at the position and might've had a shot to land Jefferson through a trade.
Since Jefferson just signed the biggest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history, it's safe to say that the Steelers had no shot whatsoever.
