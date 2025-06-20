Steelers RB Could Make Rare Franchise History
Kenneth Gainwell could accomplish a rare feat with the Pittsburgh Steelers this upcoming season.
Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora revealed that among all running backs in franchise history who have recorded at least 10 rushing attempts and catches in a single season, only three players have finished with a higher number of touches in the latter category.
The individuals who make up that exclusive group are Rich Erenberg in 1985, who logged 33 catches and 17 rushes, Rodney Carter after he closed the 1989 campaign with 38 receptions and 11 carries, and Vernon Hayes after tallying 18 catches alongside 15 attempts on the ground in 2006.
The reasoning behind Kozora's research on that topic was him wondering whether or not Gainwell can become the fourth Steeler to finish a season with that same discrepancy.
It's certainly a possibility, as Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson will likely garner a vast majority of Pittsburgh's carries in 2025. The former signed his restricted free agent tender this offseason and has racked up 269 rushing attempts over the past two years, while the latter was a third-round pick out of Iowa in April who ran the ball 240 times last season.
Thus, Gainwell isn't in line for a ton of work in the run game. The 26-year-old has proven to be somewhat effective in that aspect over his career, as he averaged 4.2 yards per carry over his four years with the Eagles, though he's not a workhorse by any means.
Even so, he's never come close to posting more receptions than rushing attempts in a season. Gainwell's smallest difference between those two categories came in 2022, as he finished with 53 carries and 23 catches.
Considering he's the Steelers' clear No. 3 option at the position and is more of a third-down back rather than a backup for the time being, however, perhaps Gainwell will find a way to record more receptions than rushing attempts.
