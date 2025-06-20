Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Drawing Scary Tom Brady Comparison
PITTSBURGH — The excitement within the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room and the fandom regarding Aaron Rodgers is palpable. From the cheery attitude and outlooks shared at the team’s recent minicamp to the sudden optimism shared by Steelers’ Nation, there’s a renewed belief in the team after the 41-year-old quarterback signed his one-year contract.
Not everyone believes the Steelers and Rodgers will be a match made in heaven, however. Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Brady Poppinga recently appeared on Infinity Sports Network's Reiter Than You with Bill Reiter. Speaking with Reiter, Poppinga voiced concerns about Rodgers' ability to feel pressure and escape the pocket, something he feels will stunt the potential of the Steelers in 2025.
“I went to the Jets-Patriots game last year,” he said. “And the thing that was sticking out about Aaron that was different was simply, it’s almost this unwillingness — I wouldn’t say unwillingness, because he’s tough — it’s almost like the body is tired and doesn’t want to take the hit."
Poppinga also pointed to Rodgers’ tendency to move his eyes from downfield to the rush and back to the open field. In his opinion as a former defensive player, that few second delay could be the difference between a huge play and a sack or even worse.
“A receiver literally could come open and all of a sudden could become covered in a tenth of a second,” he said. “By the time you’re looking down at the rush and then back up to where you don’t see them even come open or even have a chance to come in open space. And that’s where I see him and that comes with age. It’s not that he’s being weak, it’s not that he’s not tough, it’s just that you’re getting tired. Tom Brady went through it. Brett Favre went through it, but everybody goes through it in the game of football."
The Steelers hope that Rodgers escapes the ill-fated drop off in production and skills in his 21st NFL season. With a rejuvenated offensive line and running game, the goal is to keep Rodgers upright and clean in the pocket. Whether or not that plan will work remains to be seen.
