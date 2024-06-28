Brandon Aiyuk Names Steelers as Landing Spot
PITTSBURGH -- Just when the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes feel over, the Pittsburgh Steelers are dragged back in. The contract talks between the San Francisco 49ers and Aiyuk still haven't bore fruit, despite repeated efforts. As it stands, he hasn't signed an extension, and speculation surrounding his future continues.
It doesn't help that there is some calculated negotiating through the media taking place. Aiyuk has been vocal on social media about the situation and his frustration. He's also frequently seen with Washington Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, fueling the rumors that the Commanders are the frontrunner to land him.
But the gasoline poured into the fire is the media's indulgence. The buzz and speculation is rampant online and on television. The latest came from former Steelers' safety and NFL analyst Ryan Clark. On his podcast, The Pivot, Clark welcomed Aiyuk to discuss the situation.
On the show, Clark was pointed with his questions. He asked Aiyuk what uniform he envisioned himself in, and Aiyuk was equally pointed in return.
"Probably a Niners uniform, if not a Niners uniform probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably Steelers uniform," he said.
Clark told Aiyuk that he believed the Steelers were the best fit for him and his career ambitions. It almost came across as a recruiting pitch for the Black and Gold.
"And so, whether it's in San Francisco, Washington, Pittsburgh, whatever team you play for, you've succeeded at every level, even with odds stacked against you," Clark said. "So for us, we're rooting for you. I wanna see you do well. Pittsburgh would be the best place for you to thrive."
The writing is on the wall for the Steelers, but they are not giving up yet. In all likelihood, Aiyuk will remain with the 49ers. The main sticking point remains the yearly salary and whether the 49ers will give him $30 million or more. Until then, the Steelers remain in pursuit of Aiyuk and upgrading their wide receiver room.
