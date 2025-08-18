Steelers Learn Browns Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have waited all summer to learn the starting quarterback of their biggest rival, and that announcement has finally come.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns have named Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback this season. Flacco becomes the second 40-year-old quarterback to be named a starter in the AFC North, joining Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers. The long-time Raven returned to Cleveland this summer after leading them to the postseason two years ago, and is now going to lead them again as they enter Week 1.
Flacco played 11 years for the Baltimore Ravens, starting 163 games and leading the team to a Super Bowl win. He was eventually replaced by Lamar Jackson, and has since spent time with the Browns, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
Throughout his career, he's completed 4,166 passes for 45,697 yards and 257 touchdowns. He holds an NFL win-loss record of 105-86, going 2-4 last season for the Colts. He was 4-1 the year prior as he played for Cleveland. 2017 for the Ravens was the last time he started a full season, going 9-7.
Flacco competed with former Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, as well as rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for the starting job. It was believed throughout the summer that Flacco held the advantage over all of the candidates, with Pickett being the closest competition. Unfortunately, the former Steelers' first-round pick suffered a hamstring injury early in training camp, ending his opportunity to earn the job.
Pittsburgh went 1-1 against the Browns last season, but will look for the series sweep this season. Flacco will be throwing to former Steelers starter Diontae Johnson, as well as Jerry Jeudy. He'll be facing names such as Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay on the other side whenever he faces the black and gold.
