Steelers Get Good News on OLB's Injury
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig made his preseason debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After being held out of the first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the third-year edge rusher figured to get some reps in against a quality Buccaneers team.
The debut lasted just three plays for the Steelers linebacker. He looked good in his brief appearance, including an impressive pressure on backup Tampa Bay QB Teddy Bridgewater. He exited the field gingerly and would not report back into the contest. The team soon reported that he sustained a hamstring injury and was removed him from the game.
There was a fear that the injury could have been major and left the Steelers with two of their top three outside linebackers injured. Thankfully, head coach Mike Tomlin shared a positive postgame update on the promising young pass rusher. Following the game, Tomlin was asked directly if Herbig was okay. In response, Tomlin shared that he was, snuffing out any worry that Herbig suffered a more long-term injury.
The update is the best news Tomlin could have shared regarding Herbig. The team is already waiting for starter Alex Highsmith to return to game action as he recovers from a groin injury. While they wait, Herbig becomes the second OLB on the depth chart. Depending on how his hamstring responds over the next few days, he could get a few more reps against the Carolina Panthers in the Steelers’ final preseason game. If he is not able to go, it won’t be a huge issue either. The team will be fine with resting Herbig a bit more as they gear up for their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.
This year has the potential to be a breakout year for Herbig. The talent and skill has always been there, and the Steelers viewed him as a future starter when they took him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played in all 17 games, finishing with 27 total tackles and three sacks.
Last year was a step forward for the University of Wisconsin product. Despite only playing in 13 games, he started the first five contests of his career. In those 13 games, he recorded 22 total tackles, but was much more effective at getting to the quarterback. He had 11 QB pressures, 5,5 sacks and four forced fumbles. As a third option in the edge rushing rotation, he is one of the most impressive players in his role.
This is a developing story. Pittsburgh Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!