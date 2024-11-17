Steelers Avoid Huge Offensive Loss vs. Ravens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly have one of their top offensive weapons available when they host their AFC North rival in the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who the team currently has listed as "Questionable" due to a back injury, will play vs. the Ravens, as long as pre-game warmups go well and he doesn't suffer a set back.
Warren was limited in practice on Nov. 15 after not practicing the day prior, due to that back injury, sparking concerns he would miss this crucial matchup
He has played in seven games this season, with 55 carries for 217 yards and 14 catches on 16 targets for 96 yards.
Warren had his best game of the season in the win on the road vs. the Washington Commanders in Week 10. He had 14 carries for 66 yards and two catches for 29 yards, season-highs for both rushing and receiving yards.
He missed two games this season, both losses to the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 4 and the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 5, as he dealt with a knee injury.
Warren played for East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah and would attend Snow College. He finished with 167 carries for 1,435 yards, 8.6 yards per carry, and 15 touchdowns, which earned him NJCAA National Player of the Year in 2018.
He spent two seasons at Utah State, before landing at Oklahoma State in 2021. Warren had an incredible season in Stillwater, Okla., with 256 carries for 1,216 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, for 11 touchdowns and 25 catches for 225 yards, earning Big 12 Offenisve Newcomer of the Year.
Warrren signed for the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2022, following strong performances in training camp and the preseason.
He would play in 16 games as a rookie in 2022, with 77 carries for 379 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, and a touchdown and also 28 receptions on 33 targets for 214 yards.
Warren would have a sensational season in 2023, still backing-up starter running back Najee Harris. He had 149 carries for 784 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and four touchdowns, plus 61 catches on 74 targets for 370 yards.
His work with Harris this season puts the Steelers at No. 8 in the NFL with 138.3 rushing yards a game, making them one of the most dangerous duos in the league.
