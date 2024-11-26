Steelers Life Becomes Difficult Once Again
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enjoyed the stretch where they seemed unbeatable, everyone was talking about how they are contenders and they held over a full-game lead in the AFC North. Times were good. Stress was low.
Now, things have changed. In the course of one weekend, the Steelers have fallen to the now 3-8 Cleveland Browns in a struggle-filled performance on Thursday night. Then, they watched the Baltimore Ravens do what they couldn't, and use the second half of a game to climb their way back and defeat the Los Angeles Chargers.
Entering Week 13, the Steelers now hold a half-game lead over the Ravens and have more people talking about how they might miss the playoffs than they do believing they'll win the division. That comes with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in front of them, followed by another showing with the Browns in Week 14.
The fun has run it's course. Probably for good measure, and no one wants to be red hot in Week 13 instead of being red hot in Week 18. So, the Steelers will take it, but it won't come without plenty of pressure.
Pittsburgh is now faced with staying the course. In the past, that has been a challenge, and the Steelers have always held off until the very end, seemingly adding struggle to themselves throughout the season.
This year feels different, as Russell Wilson has the team believing they can be contenders both now and later. He'll need to see Mike Tomlin do the same, which has been an issue from time-to-time throughout his career, but if the head coach connects as well, this team can get rolling again.
The pressure is back on in Pittsburgh. It was fun and easy for five weeks, but all good things must come to an end. For the Steelers, it was the glory of believing they could go undefeated in a gauntlet of a schedule. Now, it's about keeping pace, earning the division and beating the Bengals.
Welcome back to stressful times in Pittsburgh. But at least this time, it's about keeping a lead, not trying to earn a place in the dance.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!