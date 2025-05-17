Steelers Should Make Saints WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't think twice about Chris Olave. The team is looking for a wide receiver, and considering all options. That'll include those in-house like Calvin Austin, Robert Woods and Roman Wilson. It should also include the New Orleans Saints weapon, who should be pretty high on their list.
The Steelers could walk into Organized Team Activities without a true WR2. That's fine. They can test the waters on Austin and Wilson, seeing where their younger options are in their progression. If one or both turn out to be stars-in-the-making, great, no need to add to the room. If neither do, it's time to consider a move - and Olave is the easy answer.
Pittsburgh moved on from George Pickens for a third-round pick, stacking their third third-rounders in the 2026 NFL Draft. They want to go get a quarterback early in the first round of next year's draft, and will need draft compensation to do so.
How they should go about the situation is deciding what they're willing to give up for a quarterback. For example, two first-round picks and two third-round picks. Great. From there, they see what they're comfortable with giving up for a wide receiver.
Olave is worth a second-round pick. That's assuming that's what the Saints are asking. According to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh, the team called but the compensation New Orleans was asking for was too high. If Pickens went for a third, Olave may be worth a second, but negotiating the Saints to that place is key.
The Steelers shouldn't go over, but they shouldn't pull back too hard. Having a solid wide receiver does wonders for a young quarterback, which is what they want next season. This year, Olave keeps their offense competitive as they try to remain a contender with (most likely) Aaron Rodgers. If not, Mason Rudolph. Moving forward, Olave is just 24 years old and has two 1,000-yard seasons in three years in the NFL. He's a young option for a young quarterback.
The move makes too much sense if the Steelers are serious and the Saints are willing to listen. Coming to an agreement is the right answer for Pittsburgh, and one they should be serious about.
Omar Khan and company should try to trade for Chris Olave.
