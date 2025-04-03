Steelers Lose Out on Emerging Patriots QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback options outside of Aaron Rodgers continue to dwindle.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots have sent Joe Milton III and a seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-rounder.
Milton was never formally connected to the Steelers this offseason, though they were often named amongst the top potential destinations for the 25-year-old given their need behind center.
He'll now head to Dallas, where he'll play under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer and back up Dak Prescott, who signed a four-year extension worth $240 million ahead of last season.
Milton, whose collegiate career began at Michigan before he transferred to Tennessee for the final three years of his eligiblity, was selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
He possesses one of the strongest arms in the league and is an exceptional athlete, but just about everything else is a question mark.
After serving as the emergency No. 3 quarterback for the first 16 games of his rookie campaign, Milton finally saw the field against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 once Drake Maye was pulled.
Milton completed 22 of his 29 pass attempts in the contest for 241 yards and a touchdown while adding 16 yards and a score on the ground as the Patriots captured a 23-16 win.
Considering Dallas didn't have to part with a Day 2 pick in order to land him, perhaps Pittsburgh should've shown a touch more interest in acquiring Milton.
At the same time though, the team's focus is on Rodgers, and there's no guarantee Milton would've slotted in as anything better than the No. 3 signal caller considering the Steelers signed Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal earlier in the offseason.
Furthermore, the draft was always a more likely avenue than a trade for the organization to add a high-upside project at the position.
