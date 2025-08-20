Steelers Showing Interest in Patriots Second-Round WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new potential wide receiver target in their ongoing search for help at the position.
Per 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, the Steelers have looked into acquiring Ja'Lynn Polk of the New England Patriots either by trading a late-round pick or signing him if/when he's released.
"Source: Steelers have done some homework on Patriots WR Ja'Lynn Polk," Fillipponi wrote. "He's likely to get cut in NE. He was the 37th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. An intriguing player to trade a 7th rounder for or claim off waivers. Stay tuned."
New England opted to select Polk at the top of the second round in last year's NFL Draft and pair him with quarterback Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick, in hopes of forming a duo that could've spearheaded the team's offense for the foreseeable future.
Polk appeared in 15 games for the Patriots as a rookie, starting seven of them, but he struggled to make an impact. He caught 12 of his 33 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns while playing 436 offensive snaps.
He was placed on injured reserve at the end of the 2024 campaign with a shoulder injury that lingered throughout the spring and into training camp. Polk later sustained an arm/shoulder injury in the Patriots' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on August 8 after logging 15 snaps and did not participate in the team's subsequent exhibition contest vs. the Minnesota Vikings on August 16.
After adding the likes of Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, third-round rookie Kyle Williams and undrafted free agent Efton Chism III to their roster this offseason while also hiring a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, Polk appears to be the odd man out in New England.
If the Patriots were to move on from the 23-year-old, it would make plenty of sense for Pittsburgh to pursue him. Acquiring him via trade is an option if the organization is confident in his abilities and doesn't want to risk losing him to another team ahead of them on the waiver wire order, or perhaps they'd just take their chance by putting in a claim.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, Polk has strong hands but can find it tough to create separation at his size. He was stellar in his final collegiate season at Washington in 2023, recording 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns while catching passes from current Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and maybe the Steelers believe they can help him unlock his full potential.
