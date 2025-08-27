Steelers Lose Speedy Rookie to Injury
As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue shifting their roster around following Tuesday's 53-man deadline, insider Mark Kaboly reported that the team plans on placing rookie cornerback Donte Kent on injured reserve. He'll miss the first four weeks of the regular season as a result.
Placing Kent on IR will open up a spot for veteran safety Chuck Clark, who signed a one-year deal with the team earlier this offseason before getting released during final roster cuts yesterday.
Kent will join fellow rookie Will Howard on IR, while offensive lineman Max Scharping will return to the Steelers' 53-man roster as another corresponding move.
Once all those transactions are made official, Pittsburgh will be rostering just four cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., Brandin Echols while also having four safeties in Clark, DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill and Miles Killebrew.
Kent wasn't likely to receive much playing time on the defensive side of the ball if he were to be healthy, but he'll now get an opportunity to recover from a foot/inkle injury that required a walking boot and forced him to miss the entire preseason as well as significant time during training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
The 23-year-old native of Harrisburg, Pa. spent his entire collegiate career with the Central Michigan Chippewas, first stepping onto the field during the 2020 campaign.
He tallied 29 total passes defended between the 2021 and 2022 seasons while recording 16 over the 2023 and 2024 campaigns with the program.
Appearing in 53 games, Kent put up 234 tackles, 46 passes defended and two interceptions while also making an impact as a punt returner during his final year with the program in 2024, putting up 217 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts.
At his Pro Day, he reportedly turned in a 4.38-second 40-yard dash while measuring in at 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds.
Once he returns from the IR, Kent could factor in as an option at nickelback for the Steelers behind the likes of Ramsey and Echols while also potentially leaving his mark on special teams.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!