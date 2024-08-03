Steelers Lose Trade Candidate Tyreek Hill
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can cross another wide receiver candidate off their list as Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to rework his contract, handing the All-Pro $90 million over the next three seasons.
The Steelers were reportedly in on a Hill trade and were "convinced" he was one of three big names they would add this offseason. The other two were San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
Now, Pittsburgh will look elsewhere, or narrow their search. And for the Dolphins and Hill, they now work out an agreement that will end with $106 million in guaranteed money to the wide receiver.
The Steelers have been open that they are not actively pursuing a wide receiver trade but that they would listen if one presents itself. Many are convinced it will happen, with Aiyuk remaining the favorite as they tries to negotiate a long-term deal with the 49ers.
If the team doesn't land another wideout, they could look at the free agency market for options. They've reportedly met with former New Orleans Saints All-Pro Michael Thomas, and were linked to former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow last season.
As for those on the roster, names like Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin have made noise throughout training camp. Tight end Pat Freiermuth appears to be ready for a breakout season, and rookie Roman Wilson is hoping to return from an ankle injury in time for Week 1. Darnell Washington, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have also been heavily involved in the receiving game this summer.
A trade for Aiyuk and Metcalf could still be on the minds of general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin. But with the news of Hill, they'll cross another name off of their list of trade candidates this offseason.
