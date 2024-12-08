Steelers Lose George Pickens for Browns Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set for their fourth straight AFC North divisional matchup as they take on the Cleveland Browns. The team enters the game with a 9-3 record and a two game lead in the division. The Browns handed the Steelers one of their three losses on the season when they met a few weeks ago. In a critical matchup, the Steelers announced their inactive players.
The Steelers announced their inactives for their Week 14 matchup against the Browns and there was a surprising inclusion on the list. The team's inactive players are quarterback Kyle Allen, wide receiver George Pickens, offensive lineman Max Scharping, defensive back Corey Trice Jr, defensive lineman Dean Lowry.
Allen is once again set to be the No. 3 emergency quarterback. He takes on this role for a fourth-straight week behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Justin Fields. He was last active for a Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants when Fields was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
After concern that wide receivers George Pickens and Calvin Austin would miss the game with different injuries, only one is active for the contest. Pickens now won't get his second shot against Browns' cornerback Greg Newsome. The two made headlines for their game-ending scrap a few weeks ago and their responses to it, and there would've been fireworks again if they came together during their Sunday afternoon showdown. Scotty Miller slots into the 53-man roster in Pickens' place.
Austin is active after taking a few massive hits last week and entering the concussion protocol. He also hauled in his fourth touchdown catch of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals last game.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!