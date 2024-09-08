Steelers Make QB Change for Week 1
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change at quarterback, starting Justin Fields against the Atlanta Falcons while Russell Wilson continues to deal with a calf injury. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the team has officially ruled out Wilson for the game.
Wilson missed most of training camp with a calf injury that he suffered during the conditioning test at the start of camp. After his return, he won the starting job, although the competition was not anticipated to be very fierce after starting in "poll position."
During the Week 1 practice week, he suffered "tightness" in the same calf, limiting him the final two days of preparation. The Steelers labeled him as questionable for the game, allowing him to get treatment during the weekend and test it one final time before kickoff. That test came back without much positivity, forcing the team to be without him in Week 1.
Instead, Fields will make his Steelers debut in his home state of Georgia. The former Chicago Bears first-round pick is 10-28 as a starter in the NFL, but has yet to play on a team with the coaching staff that the Steelers have. And after a summer of working as the QB1 with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and the rest of the starters, he's confident he'll have a smooth run in the opener.
Fields will look to get George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and the rest of the offense involved, ending some very loud questions about whether or not Pittsburgh has the pass-catchers to succeed in 2024.
In the backfield, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will lead the way, with rookie Zach Frazier and second-year players Spencer Anderson and Broderick Jones look to start strong on the offensive line.
Expect Fields to utilize his athleticism against the Falcons as the Steelers look to claim a Week 1 win on the road behind their backup quarterback.
