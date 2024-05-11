Steelers Rookie Sticking at Surprising Position
PITTSBURGH -- Upon receiving an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was easy to imagine that former Pitt cornerback Marquis Williams would fit in as an option to play in the slot. Most believe he doesn't have an ideal height to play on the outside and there are a number of veterans standing in his way.
But Williams, who said he's comfortable playing slot, added that the Steelers had him working exclusively at right outside cornerback during the first day of minicamp practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
“Yeah, I feel comfortable playing slot but I haven’t played it yet," Williams said. "I’ve just been on the outside, outside cornerback to the right side. So they must see something but I love it."
Williams is right at home on the outside, where he played the vast majority of his long career at Pitt. Over his six collegiate seasons, Williams was tasked with playing consistent press man on an island on the outside against receivers that towered over his 5'8, 176-pound frame. But he more than held his own, earning 42 starts and All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2022.
Williams has most of his gameday experience at outside cornerback and his new coaches in the NFL seem to recognie that. But he's staying ready for any opportunity that becomes available as his professional career gets underway.
"I learned right corner, left corner, nickel, safety," Williams said. "I know it all so wherever they need me, I’ll be ready.”
