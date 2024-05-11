All Steelers

Steelers Rookie Sticking at Surprising Position

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Marquis Williams says he will stick on the outside despite size limitations.

Stephen Thompson

Oct 22, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14)
Oct 22, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Upon receiving an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was easy to imagine that former Pitt cornerback Marquis Williams would fit in as an option to play in the slot. Most believe he doesn't have an ideal height to play on the outside and there are a number of veterans standing in his way.

But Williams, who said he's comfortable playing slot, added that the Steelers had him working exclusively at right outside cornerback during the first day of minicamp practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

“Yeah, I feel comfortable playing slot but I haven’t played it yet," Williams said. "I’ve just been on the outside, outside cornerback to the right side. So they must see something but I love it."

Williams is right at home on the outside, where he played the vast majority of his long career at Pitt. Over his six collegiate seasons, Williams was tasked with playing consistent press man on an island on the outside against receivers that towered over his 5'8, 176-pound frame. But he more than held his own, earning 42 starts and All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2022.

Williams has most of his gameday experience at outside cornerback and his new coaches in the NFL seem to recognie that. But he's staying ready for any opportunity that becomes available as his professional career gets underway.

"I learned right corner, left corner, nickel, safety," Williams said. "I know it all so wherever they need me, I’ll be ready.”

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 