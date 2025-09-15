Steelers Get Massive Joe Burrow News
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their home opener in disappointing fashion to the Seattle Seahawks. It was a setback for the team after securing a close victory in Week 1, and now the organization must go back to the drawing board in search of answers.
As the Steelers try to get back in the win column, they can breathe a bit easier when it comes to their pending rivalry games against one of their AFC North foes. The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-0 after Week 2, but it comes at the cost of losing their superstar quarterback, Joe Burrow, to another injury. The elite pass-thrower suffered a severe turf toe injury that will require surgery and sideline him for the long term.
According to a report from The Athletic, Burrow is expected to miss at least three months. The star QB left the game during the second quarter after a tackle and was reportedly seen in a walking boot and crutches postgame.
As the Steelers await an official update from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, one thing is increasingly clear. They won't have to worry about Burrow wrecking their defense during the 2025 regular season. The reported timeline of his recovery puts him out for both of the matchups between the Bengals and Steelers.
The two teams clash first in Week 7, when the Steelers travel to Cincinnati for an edition of Thursday Night Football. A month later, the Bengals come to Acrisure Stadium for a rematch.
The Steelers can now game plan for Bengals backup Jake Browning.
Browning has become a dependable backup to Burrow over the past few seasons, and he led the Bengals to a victory after taking over midgame against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Browning completed 21 of his 32 passing attempts, collecting 241 passing yards and two touchdowns.
He's also had to take over for a long-term stint due to Burrow's injury before. During the 2023 campaign, Burrow missed seven games with a wrist injury. Browning went 4-3 in that span and kept the team afloat without their MVP player at the helm.
For the Steelers, it's another break that they must try to take advantage of. The team's defense has been putrid to begin the 2025 campaign, despite having two opportunities to devour their opposing offenses. There isn't a lot of optimism surrounding the Steelers' defense, but they've now received another lucky break. Without having to face Burrow twice, they now have one less elite quarterback to face in what is already a loaded schedule.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!