NFL Analyst Makes Very Simple Steelers Prediction
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback decision is being discussed by everyone, and while it seems there are opinions ranging from blockbuster trade to NFL Draft pick, and every scenario in between, one NFL analyst believes it'll end up being a simple answer.
Rich Eisen was discussing the Steelers quarterback decision on his show recently, and made it clear he believes Pittsburgh is headed in the same direction they were a year ago. And while everyone is talking about Matthew Stafford trades and Aaron Rodgers signings, he's sticking to his guns that head coach Mike Tomlin will roll with Russell Wilson for a second year.
"I’ll go with the guy who’s gonna play for [Mike] Tomlin, who hasn’t had a losing season in forever," Eisen said. "I don’t know; I have a feeling they’ll bring him [Wilson] back."
Wilson was Tomlin's first choice last offseason, and the head coach continued to make it clear that he believed in the veteran throughout the season. By benching Justin Fields in the midst of a 4-2 start, Tomlin put a quarterback change on his shoulders, and said multiple times that he thought Wilson was the best choice, and remained that best choice even after his calf injury.
Well, that could be the case once again. Wilson and Fields remain the most likely outcome of the Steelers quarterback hunt, and Eisen says it'll be the older vet.
Wilson through 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns to five interceptions last season, going 6-5 as a starter, ending the year on a five-game losing streak and a first-round playoff exit.
This year, Pittsburgh has even more pressure to break their seven-year run without a postseason win. And Wilson could be the quarterback they lean on to do so.
