Steelers Meet With UCF RB
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have started their 2025 NFL Draft process. While the team focuses on their playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, their scouts are at the Hula Bowl, and have met with a big-name running back.
According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Steelers were one of at least two teams to meet with UCF running back Peny Boone. The other team being the Detroit Lions.
Boone is a 6-foot-1, 242 pound runner who started his college career at Maryland from 2020-2021 before transferring to Toledo in 2022 and finishing his career at UCF in 2024.
Boone finishes his NCAA run with 2,305 yards and 22 touchdowns. In 2023 at Toledo, he led the country with 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns.
As for the Steelers, they’ll have decisions to make at running back in the offseason. Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are on contract years with no negotiations up until this point. The team could decide to retain one or both, or could look elsewhere for new options.
If they do, the NFL Draft has plenty of options from start to finish. And they’ll begin their gathering of candidates with a meeting with Boone at the Hula Bowl.
