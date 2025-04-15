Steelers Learn Aaron Rodgers' Proposal to Vikings
Aaron Rodgers pitched himself to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, and because those efforts have proved futile, the Pittsburgh Steelers profile as his most likely landing spot in free agency.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided insight into the situation, stating that Minnesota spurned Rodgers considering signing him would've effectively sidelined 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy and stunted his growth even further after he missed his entire rookie campaign due to a knee injury.
"When the four-time MVP reached out to the Vikings, with the idea of making a one-year run at a Lombardi and tying it to being a willing mentor for McCarthy, the team felt it had to listen," Breer wrote. "The proposition, of course, was different than the other two—they’d be jamming the pause button on the idea of playing McCarthy, rather than generating competition and multiple quarterback options.”
The "other two" quarterbacks Breer referred to are Sam Darnold, who had a renaissance season with the Vikings last year before agreeing to a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, and Daniel Jones, who spent the back-half of 2024 with Minnesota following his release from the New York Giants before joining the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, $14 million contract this offseason.
The Vikings were long rumored to be Rodgers' preferred destination for a number of different reasons, included his relationship with the team's head coach in Kevin O'Connell, as well as the fact that they're ready to win now after going 14-3 last season.
As the franchise has continued to stand behind McCarthy, however, Rodgers' interest in Minnesota has fallen by the wayside.
Pittsburgh, on the other hand, has remained at the forefront of his market since the legal tampering period began and hosted him on a visit last month, meaning there's momentum towards a potential agreement.
It certainly feels like the four-time MVP will eventually head to the Steel City, but it's anyone's best guess as to when he actually makes that decision.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!