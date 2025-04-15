Steelers' Mike Tomlin Loves This Rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers' interest, if it weren't already clear, in Shedeur Sanders is not just a smokescreen as we close in on the start of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In the latest episode of "The McShay Show, analyst Todd McShay revealed that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin covets Sanders and that there's a relatively good chance he'd land with the black and gold if he's still available when the team is on the clock.
"I tend to trust where I'm getting this information," McShay said. "Mike Tomlin really likes Shedeur. If he's there at 21, Shedeur could very well be a Pittsburgh Steeler."
There was little to no talk surrounding Sanders' potential fit in Pittsburgh until earlier this month when ESPN's Adam Schefter stated he was the only signal caller the organization would take in the first round of the draft, and that notion was backed up when the 23-year-old took a pre-draft visit on the South Side last week.
Sanders was once viewed as a mortal lock to be chosen within the opening handful of selections in the draft, as the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants all need long-term starters behind center while owning the number-one, two and three overall picks, respectively.
The Titans seem locked in on Miami's Cam Ward, however, and the Browns will likely select Sanders' Colorado teammate in Travis Hunter.
The Giants are the team to watch from that trio considering they're hosting a private workout with Sanders later this week, though they may ultimately opt to take someone like Penn State's Abdul Carter.
If Sanders does slide past that point, the New Orleans Saints are his most logical landing spot after news broke that Derek Carr may miss a large chunk of the 2025 campaign with a shoulder injury.
The Steelers could pounce if he makes it past the Saints though, and even if they sign Aaron Rodgers, taking Sanders as his protégé of sorts would make plenty of sense.
