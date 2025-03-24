Steelers Might Want Next Lamar Jackson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at NFL Draft quarterbacks as they wait for Aaron Rodgers. So far, they've shown their interest in names like Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, but have everyone talking about a name out of Alabama.
The Steelers made headlines when they took Jalen Milroe out for dinner the night before his Pro Day. Then, on the field, Milroe stole the show by running an unofficial 4.37 40-yard dash. From there, he went on to do the remainder of the quarterback drills, and immediatetly, the conversation became whether or not the Steelers would consider him early in the draft.
Now, Milroe's athleticism is off the charts, but it doesn't mean Pittsburgh is eying him at 21. Instead, they could be looking at moving into the second round to acquire him, or hoping he's there in the third. And head coach Mike Tomlin knows those are both places where superstar quarterbacks can be found.
"Lamar [Jackson] wasn't taken at the top of the draft," Tomlin mentioned during his year-end press conference when asked about having to draft a quarterback high. "[Jalen] Hurts wasn't taken in the first round."
Could Milroe be the next name on that list? Possibly.
The Alabama product needs plenty of work as a passer, but has all of the raw traits a team is looking for. For the Steelers, they're confident they'll land Aaron Rodgers, meaning they have at least one season to prepare a younger quarterback.
Maybe one who needs at least a year to develop, and who's game could benefit from the mind of one of the NFL's greatest passers.
It's no secret the Steelers want a mobile quarterback. Tomlin has made it known for years that it's one of the most important pieces of a franchise passer, and the team tried to finally have it in a starter when they negotiated with Justin Fields.
"The X-factor that quarterback mobility is in our game and is trending and been trending," Tomlin made known during his year-end press conference. "That is not a new discussion."
So, maybe the Steelers put it all together and believe Milroe could be the next later-quarterback to develop into something big. MVP-like. And maybe, they're believing that with Rodgers in front of him and a year to grow, they can turn a possible second or third-round pick into their next franchise passer.
With the NFL Draft one month away, there are certainly enough dots to connect to think it's on their mind.
