Steelers Mock Draft: Another Blockbuster WR Trade
Excluding Aaron Rodgers, free agency is winding down for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the league.
It's only a brief reprieve from the chaos of the offseason, however, as the 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on April 24.
While they addressed a number of pressing needs over the last several weeks, the Steelers still have plenty of work to do as they assemble the core of their 2025 roster.
With that, let's jump into our latest seven-round mock draft, which includes yet another blockbuster trade involving a wide receiver.
Round 1, Pick 21: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton are two constitutive elements of Pittsburgh's defense on the interior of the defensive line, but they could certainly use a third running mate following the release of Larry Ogunjobi.
Michigan's Kenneth Grant is a popular name in this spot, but Harmon is ultimately the pick with the former off the board.
A Detroit native who spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Michigan State, Harmon transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 campaign. He emerged as a true difference-maker for the program, appearing in all 14 of their games while posting five sacks and 45 tackles for one of the nation's top units.
Named a second-team All-American by The Sporting News, FWAA and Associated Press, Harmon saw his stock rise even further after running a 4.95-second 40-yard dash alongside a 1.74-second 10-yard split at the NFL Scouting Combine.
A quick, lengthy and well-rounded pass rusher who is also strong against the run, he is a perfect fit for the Steelers' defensive front. The 21-year-old is best suited to line up as a three-technique at the next level, which in turn may keep Benton at nose tackle, though the team could mess around with their alignment given the collective versatility of the pair.
Round 2, Pick 57 (Via Carolina): Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
The chances of a George Pickens trade have never been greater than they are right now following Pittsburgh's acquisition of DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, which came with an $150 million extension spread over five years.
The organization doesn't feel particularly likely to pay two receivers top dollar, thus opening the door for a Pickens trade.
The Carolina Panthers swoop in and pair him with Bryce Young in this scenario, parting ways with their second-round selection in the process.
The Steelers gave up their own pick in this round at No. 52 overall when landing Metcalf. By rejoining the fray, however, they net the perfect opportunity to take Najee Harris' long-term replacement in Judkins.
In his lone season at Ohio State after transferring over from Ole Miss, the 21-year-old helped lead the Buckeyes to their first national title in a decade by rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on 194 carries.
Standing at 6-foot-0 and 221 pounds, the former All-SEC back is a workhorse who's physical, fights through tackles and excels in short-yardage situations.
Judkins does lack explosiveness, but he is a high-floor player who would complement Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell flawlessly due to their contrast in styles.
Round 3, Pick 83: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
With a sudden need for an outside receiver after rerouting Pickens, Pittsburgh teams Metcalf up with another Ole Miss alum in Harris.
The former Louisiana Tech Bulldog hit the portal and joined the Rebels ahead of the 2023 campaign. After logging 985 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year with the program, Harris hauled in 60 passes for 1,030 yards along with seven scores in 2024, though a hip/groin injury limited him to eight contests.
At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he profiles as an elite deep threat due to his frame, body control, physicality and strong hands.
Harris isn't the fastest receiver in the world, and his route tree is largely unrefined, but he still has the tools necessary to step in as an effective target from day one.
Round 4, Pick 123: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
The Steelers reunite Judkins with Howard here in hopes of them carrying their championship magic over to the North Shore.
Regardless of if Rodgers signs with the franchise or not, Howard wouldn't be expected to step in and make an impact as a rookie next year.
He has regularly been linked to Pittsburgh this offseason after accumulating 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2024.
With 43 starts under his belt between Kansas State and Ohio State, Howard is one of the more experienced quarterbacks in this year's class.
He struggled during throwing drills at the combine, but his relative mobility and viability as a pocket passer make him an intriguing swing for the Steelers early on Day 3.
Round 5, Pick 156: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
Pittsburgh adds some competition to its cornerback room by nabbing Riley in this spot.
The 23-year-old earned second-team All-ACC honors this past season for Louisville and defended 27 passes with eight interceptions over 37 games as a member of the program following his transfer from Middle Tennessee ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay are locked into their starting roles on the outside, but Riley's quickness and ball skills could help him climb the depth chart down the line or perhaps even challenge Beanie Bishop Jr. as the Steelers' primary nickelback in 2025.
Round 6, Pick 185: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
Pittsburgh has next to no quality offensive line depth, making Jones a worthwhile gamble in the sixth round.
He is an unfinished product who started 36 contests for LSU over the past three years at right tackle, where he allowed eight sacks and 85 pressures according to Pro Football Focus.
The two-time Second-Team All-SEC honoree has the requisite size and athleticism to develop into a starter. He has a long way to go before he gets there, but there's no harm in taking him this late for the Steelers.
Round 7, Pick 229: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin
Pittsburgh wraps up its class by selecting Wohler, a 2023 first-team All Big-10 inclusion who recorded 229 tackles and three interceptions over 43 games for Wisconsin, where he was teammates with Benton and Nick Herbig.
A technically-sound, physical safety who isn't especially nimble, Wohler is more likely to carve out a niche on special teams than on the defensive side of the ball.
