Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Star WR and RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has officially begun, meaning it's time to start looking ahead to how they improve this offseason, trying to turn their fate around and end their playoff wins drought in 2025.
If the Steelers are going to be contenders next season, they'll need to make changes. A lot of them. And with the NFL Draft just close enough to understand their early needs and the big names in it, it's time to dive into the first Steelers three-round mock draft of the year.
Here we go.
Round 1, Pick 21: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Steelers desperately need wide receiver help and have questions about if they'll need more before next season. With George Pickens entering the final year of his rookie contract, a trade isn't off the table, which only adds to their urgency to add to their room.
Using a first-round pick on Emeka Egbuka follows a few rules and news of the Steelers. It brings speed to the outside and a player who can redefine the passing game. He's an immediate starter who will fill a void. And he's coming from a team that may walk away champions. Something Mike Tomlin and company love in the NFL Draft.
Round 2, Pick 53: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Pittsburgh continues their offensive resurgence in the second round, selecting Iowa's superstar running back Kaleb Johnson. There's a sense the team will bring back Jaylen Warren, but letting Najee Harris walk seems destined. Adding Johnson to the roster gives the Steelers two running backs they can rely on, and hopefully the ability to build their offense they way they've wanted to for some time - through the ground game.
Round 3, Pick 85: Denzel Burke
And we'll finish things off with the team's third top-three need, cornerback. Denzel Burke out of Ohio State is a physical corner standing 6-foot-1, 193 pounds and can play great press man with the ability to be aware in a zone if needed. Pittsburgh runs both, and with a third-round pick, they can add to their room, looking at next season where they potentially have Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice and Burke beginning their development together in the secondary.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!