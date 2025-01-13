Changes Coming for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed into the offseason with so many questions and a fanbase screaming for change. Well, even if their head coach isn't going anywhere, there are going to be adjustments to both the coaching staff and the roster in 2025.
What are they?
The Steelers have a list of coaches they could replace this offseason, and there's argument for many of them to be moved on from. They aren't looking to fire Tomlin, but it's "likely" others will be gone. The list includes more than a handful, and fans should expect new, promising names to be included in their search for replacements.
The roster will look different too. The Steelers are going to have a decision to make at quarterback, and keeping on of their current players makes sense - but it might not be what they do. What to expect and what to want are two different things when it comes to Pittsburgh's QB position.
There's going to be plenty of turnover, though. Names like Najee Harris, Donte Jackson and maybe even George Pickens won't be back next year. There's also plenty of cut candidates that will be moved on from as the team tries to revamp both sides of the ball for next year.
Changes are coming. And the list of who will be gone this offseason is pretty long in Pittsburgh.
