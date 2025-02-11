Steelers Mock Draft: Brand New Offense Coming to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH -- Super Bowl LIX is in the books and the NFL offseason has officially begun. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have plenty of decisions to make over the next three months, with one of their biggest being their path in the NFL Draft.
Well, with eight picks through seven rounds, the options will certainly be there. And if Pittsburgh's offseason goes as it's believed to, this is how their 2025 NFL Draft should play out.
Here we go.
Round 1, Pick 21: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Steelers don't change their first-round pick from Steelers On SI's first mock draft. Why? Because Emeka Egbuka fits exactly what they need at the end of the opening round.
A speedy wide receiver with strong hands who can create splash. Expect Pittsburgh to make a push for Cooper Kupp, and whether or not George Pickens stays, they're going to look at the NFL Draft for another wide receiver option.
Egbuka has big upside and is the position they cannot ignore this offseason. They'll want to fill their defensive front, running back room and maybe add to their offensive line, but wide receiver is right at the top of their list, and they aren't taking any shortcuts to fill the position this offseason.
Round 2, Pick 52: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
The one thing Mike Tomlin always reminds us of is that he loves college football champions. Why? Because they know how to win. Well, Ohio State's roster is loaded with draft picks, and double-dipping to start the NFL Draft won't be something the Steelers shy away from.
Judkins brings speed and explosiveness to the Steelers running back room that pairs perfectly with either Jaylen Warren or Najee Harris. Or both. At 6-foot, 220-pounds, Judkins has all the size and speed to be an NFL star, and this draft class has so much talent at the position that teams like the Steelers can't pass it up.
Round 3, Pick 83: Darius Alexander, DE, Toledo
The Steelers made it very clear through Art Rooney and Mike Tomlin's press conferences that they want to revamp their defensive line. Then, they added to that thought by spending plenty of time at the defensive line position at the Senior Bowl. And one name they showed plenty of interest in is Toledo's Darius Alexander.
Alexander is a developing defensive tackle who could very easily turn into a big-name NFL starter one day. For now, he's a reliable backup with immediate impact due to his skillset and a bright future. As a 6-foot-3, 310-pound tackle, Alexander has the ability to get off any block, and does well utilizing different approaches to beat his man.
He need to work on leverage and consistency, but if he can get that under control, his NFL future is bright, and he could be a key piece to the Steelers rebuild up front.
Round 4, Pick 122: Ty Robinson, DE, Nebraska
Many are asking if the Steelers are going to double-dip at wide receiver, running back or maybe even quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. Well, the one position you can see them going back to early in the draft is defensive line.
Ty Robinson comes from the same school as the person he'd like be replacing - Isaiahh Loudermilk - and brings a 6-foot-6 frame with massive size and strength to the interior. Playing mostly defensive end in a 3-4 defense, Robinson can fill in with Alexander as a qualty backup and grow into an NFL starter.
Round 5, Pick 163: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
The Steelers love Georgia football, and while they won't make a huge splash from the Bulldogs this NFL Draft cycle, they could add an offensive lineman with NFL starter upside.
Tate Ratledge comes from an offense that forces players to learn all positions, meaning he'll be versatile coming to Pittsburgh. He'll be welcomed to compete with Spencer Anderson for the primary backup role, and gives the Steelers another guard option to replace Isaac Seumalo next season, much like they had in Mason McCormick this year.
Primarily a run blocker, Ratledge fits the Steelers offense with his current skillset, but has all the capabilities to turn himself into a true pass blocker as well. Something Pittsburgh will work to improve if he ends up a Steeler.
Round 7, Pick 225: Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado
The Steelers fell in love with Jimmy Horn at the East-West Shrine Bowl and sources tell Steelers On SI that they're viewing him as a strong option in the upcoming draft.
"He's a Steeler."
Well, they won't be able to wait until after the draft to land him, as his buzz is growing around the league. With one of their three seventh-round picks, though, they should be able to bring him in.
Horn won't be guaranteed a roster spot, but could compete to hold the final place in their room. Chances are he'll need to beat out someone like Ben Skowronek or even Roman Wilson to get the job, but it won't stop Pittsburgh from bringing him in and seeing if there's an excuse to keep an extra wideout this season.
Round 7, Pick 231: Clarence Lewis, DB, Syracuse
The Steelers will watch Damontae Kazee hit the free agency market this spring, and it's unknown what the future holds for Ryan Watts after a neck injury last preseason. At cornerback, they will likely bring back Donte Jackson or add another veteran alongside Joey Porter Jr. and hope Cory Trice develops into a third corner and stays healthy.
Clarence Lewis is a player who had an impact at Notre Dame before transferring to Syracuse, and is big enough to play either cornerback or safety. Pittsburgh could test the waters at both positions and see where he fits best, hoping he can develop into a role play in the near future.
Round 7, Pick 247: Hayden Large, FB, Iowa
And to finish off the first seven-round mock draft of the offseason, the Steelers add a position they've been avoiding for too long. A fullback.
Hayden Large is the name the Steelers have been waiting for. They've tried to make it work with Monte Pottenbaum and Jack Colleto the last two years, only to find themselves utilizing Connor Heyward and MyCole Pruitt at fullback during the season.
This year, they can draft Large, who stands 6-foot-5, and be able to use him in the opposite order of Heyward and Pruitt. He's a fullback who can play tight end, instead of the other way around.
This helps whoever their running back is and adds an element to the running game that many teams with running success have utilized for years. It's time for Pittsburgh to bring the fullback back, and Hayden Large is the player for the job.
