Steelers Mock Draft: Time to Replace Aaron Rodgers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still have no idea if Aaron Rodgers is signing or if he has any interest in signing with them. And after his first public appearance of the offseason, appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, the questions about if he's going to end up a Steeler seem more unknown, and maybe less likely.
So, does that change their NFL Draft plans? Maybe, but probably not by much. Heading into draft week without Rodgers, here's how their 2025 class could shake out.
Round 1, Pick 21: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
The Steelers' biggest interest in defensive tackle heading into the NFL Draft. They have four names in the first round that stand out, being Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolen and Derrick Harmon. As the days get closer, it feels as if Grant or Harmon will be the pick, and Harmon edges out the selection because of his immediate upside in pass rush as well as his ability to stuff the run.
The Oregon star has been compared to Cameron Heyward and can fit either the nose tackle or defensive tackle position for the Steelers. They said at the beginning of the offseason that they wanted to establish a youth movement along the defensive line. They haven't changed that perspective heading into the final few days.
Round 3, Pick 83: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Quarterback is high on the Steelers' list, and while it may not be as high of a priority as running back or wide receiver, the talent and potential has to match the pick. The Steelers don't know if Rodgers is coming, so waiting later means they're limiting themselves in options behind Mason Rudolph this summer.
Pittsburgh has been interested in Ewers throughout the scouting process, with the Texas QB impressing during the NFL Combine and then meeting with the team prior to his Pro Day. The league is higher on Ewers than many fans are, which means if Pittsburgh wants him, they'll have to go earlier rather than later.
Round 4, Pick 123: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
There's no telling if the Steelers will actually pull off keeping both DK Metcalf and George Pickens. They'd like to, but that doesn't mean paying Metcalf and not being able to pay Pickens comes with smiles and understanding from the player or agent.
Pittsburgh needs to prepare for things not to work out. They can't find themselves in the same boat they were last year, and Williams comes with plenty of upside, and could play in his first year to some degree.
The Steelers will need to hope Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson emerge, but Williams provides outside play with plenty of upside this season, if they need it.
Round 5, Pick 156: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
Running back is probably going to happen for the Steelers during the draft. Their interest has ranged anywhere from Omarion Hampton and Trey Henderson in the first round to mid-round picks like DJ Giddens. You can't rule anyone out, but the way the board likely falls, Pittsburgh is able to wait and draft a player they believe still has star potential in the middle of the draft.
Giddens provides breakout play potential every time he touches the ball, fitting exactly what both Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell bring to the backfield. There seems to be a trend, and after four years of Najee Harris, they're looking for big-play backs, and add another in Giddens.
Round 6, Pick 185: Donovan McMillon, DB, Pitt
The Steelers have shown a suspisius amount of interest in safeties this NFL Draft cycle. One of those safeties is Pitt's Donovan McMillon, who's viewed as one of the best late-round players in the class, with a ton of untapped potential.
The Steelers don't know the future of Ryan Watts and need to prepare for the future in some degree as both DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill have one year deals and Minkah Fitzpatrick has two years left.
McMillion comes in as a player they brought in for a local visit and who impressed during his Pro Day. If they're going to draft a defensive back, it's probably going to be late, and the local safety may be their best option.
Round 7, Pick 229: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State
The Steelers are starting to add offensive line depth, including the signing of Calvin Anderson. But they need to establish a true swing tackle, and they're already building young. They might as well continue that trend and add another tackle in this year's draft class.
Travis doesn't come with starting upside early in his career, but could be a player that fits a Spender Anderson role as a quality, young depth piece. That's a position the Steelers have not spent much time investing in this offseason, and could continue adding smaller names in the draft.
