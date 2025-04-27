Steelers Get More Bad QB News
Some pertinent quarterback news emerged for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, though perhaps not in the way many expected.
As reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks sent Sam Howell and the No. 172 overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for No. 142.
Seattle signed both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock this offseason while selecting Alabama's Jalen Milroe in the third round, effectively rendering Howell obsolete heading into the 2025 campaign.
A fifth-round pick by the Washington Commanders out of North Carolina in the 2022 draft, Howell threw for 4,115 yards, 22 touchdowns and 22 interceptions across 18 starts for the team.
He was dealt to Seattle last offseason before the Commanders chose the eventual AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick. As Geno Smith's backup, Howell appeared in two contests and threw for just 24 yards on 14 attempts.
He'll now join 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota, who is the team's presumed starter after missing his entire rookie season with a knee injury.
Howell was floated as a potential Steelers target, particularly in a scenario where they missed out on Aaron Rodgers.
After signing Mason Rudolph and remaining at the forefront of the sweepstakes for the four-time MVP, however, Howell was never a realistic option in Pittsburgh.
The trade was also notable in that it further cemented the fact that Minnesota, one of the top threats to steal Rodgers away from the Steelers, would not pursue him.
Though Pittsburgh landed a signal caller with one of its final picks in Ohio State's Will Howard, it remains in strong position to bring in Rodgers at some point in the near future and install him as its starter behind center.
