Steelers Must Fix LT Issue Before It's Too Late
PITTSBURGH — The most glaring issue facing the Pittsburgh Steelers is easy to identify and a rather large one at that. Despite winning their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets, the Steelers have a massive problem at the left tackle position. Former first-round pick Broderick Jones, beginning his third season in the NFL, is holding the offense back.
There’s no doubting that Jones possesses talent and a hard-working attitude, but he’s not a starting left tackle for the Steelers. He might become that eventually, or maybe not. Either way, the Steelers can’t afford to wait and see if he turns things around. This team is all-in, and they must address the left tackle position before it’s too late.
Jones drew Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV as his first assignment of the regular season. A former first round pick in 2023, McDonald is a strong pass rusher and a formidable test for Jones to show where he was at.
Jones failed his first test miserably. McDonald had his number all game long, picking up two sacks and three quarterback hits in the contest. McDonald’s athleticism caused fits for Jones and frequently forced him off balance. Once that happened, the play was done for Jones. McDonald either pushed straight past him or slipped around him.
QB Insulation
The Steelers didn’t insulate Rodgers well enough in this game, and that’s largely on the shoulders of Jones. According to Pro Football Focus’s game data, the offensive lineman allowed 13 quarterback pressures, five quarterback hurries and four total sacks.
Why this is so worrisome is because Rodgers is in his 21st NFL season. Never considered a quick runner, the 41-year-old’s mobility is a fraction of what it once was. He struggled to climb the pocket or escape once it collapsed. It’s fitting, then, that he was sacked four times out of the five times he was hurried from the pocket.
LT Solutions?
An even bigger worry when it comes to this issue is the lack of available solutions. There is no clear option to replace him on the 53-man roster or practice squad. The Steelers have backup options in Calvin Anderson and Andrus Peat, but neither is an immediate upgrade. Dylan Cook is currently on the team’s practice squad, but similar to Anderson and Peat, there’s nothing to suggest he would be an improvement in the role.
That leaves either free agency or the trade market to address this problem, and neither option is promising right now. The free agent market is barren and every team is holding hope that they can get off to a fast start in the regular season, meaning they aren’t willing to part with valuable pieces.
This problem is unavoidable for the Steelers, however. Even if they are short of options, they have to address this and find a suitable starting left tackle immediately. If they wait it out or stick with Jones, it will place a sealed cap on what this offense can achieve in 2025.
