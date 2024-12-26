Steelers' Najee Harris Joins Rare Company With Milestone
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers' running back Najee Harris has now run for 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season.
The running back out of Alabama has now rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all four of his NFL seasons, joining a list of legendary running backs. Other backs include Chris Johnson, the last player to do it, as well as Adrian Peterson and Tony Dorsett. He is the 14th running back in NFL history to achieve the feat.
Harris needed 67 in the Steelers Christmas Day game in order to eclipse 1,000 and he was able to reach 71 by the time the clock hit zero in their 29-10 loss to the Chiefs.
That being said, he was not the best running back in the game for the Steelers. Jaylen Warren also had 71 yards, but did it on 11 carries to Harris' 13. Addtionally, Warren had a touchdown called back on a hold by tight end Darnell Washington, while Harris struggled to get close to the end zone.
Harris is now 109 yards away from reaching John Henry Johnson for fifth place in the Steelers' all time rushing yards record, a record held by Franco Harris.
With the season coming to a close and the postseason starting shortly, it is only time before the conversation shifts to contract talks for Harris. The Steelers notably did not take his fifth-year option, allowing him to pursue free agency at the end of this season. With the Steelers having Warren, they might not be as upset at the decision, but another good year by Harris surely complicates things.
It will be interesting to see if Harris has any desire to return to the team, or if he is content with seeking opportunities elsewhere.
