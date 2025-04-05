Steelers Nearly Missed on Super Bowl RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL record books still include the name Willie Parker. The former black and gold running back, once known as "Fast Willie" made his legacy in the city of Pittsburgh as a Super Bowl Champion, and one of the best to come through a franchise built on running football.
But the Steelers almost missed out on him.
When Parker showed up in Pittsburgh after signing out of North Carolina, he wasn't the perfect running back. He had fumbling issues, and former general manager Kevin Colbert admits he nearly moved on from the speedy runner before they ever knew who he was.
"When we signed Willie, I was upset because we had other running backs rated higher. He only had 242 yards as a senior, because he played in a three-way rotation because he had a fumbling problem at North Carolina," Colbert told the Inside the Draft Room podcast. "Coach Hoak helped him overcome that with us, and of course, Willie still has the longest run in Super Bowl history."
Obviously, things worked out for the best. Parker made the team and eventually helped them win Super Bowl XLIII. Behind Jerome 'The Bus' Bettis, the two-headed running back room became one of the more dominant in the NFL during their run together.
Eventually, Parker became the starter, and spent six years with the Steelers, collecting three 1,000-yard seasons and two Pro Bowl selections. He finished his career with 5,378 yards and 24 touchdowns, all coming during his time in a black and gold uniform.
