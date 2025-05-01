Steelers News: Details Emerge From Brutal Shedeur Sanders Interview
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were the consensus landing spot for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Many projected the team to take him in the first round, but the Steelers and 31 other teams passed on him. The Cleveland Browns ultimately selected Sanders in the fifth round of the draft, highlighting a massive draft slide for the top prospect.
According to a recent update from The Ringer's Todd McShay, the Steelers were one of the only teams to leave their meeting with Sanders with a positive impression. Despite reports that the Steelers' Head Coach Mike Tomlin was enamored with the young QB, multiple other organizations were unimpressed by Sanders.
One of those teams was the New York Giants, who had two chances to pick Sanders in the first round and passed. According to McShay, Sanders had a miserable meeting with the team's head coach, Brian Daboll, in a private visit.
“Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit,” McShay said. "An install package came in. Preparation wasn’t there for it. [He] got called out on it. Didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it.”
It didn't stop there, according to McShay. Citing sources within two other organizations with top-10 picks, Sanders struggled in those interviews as well. This comes shortly after Tom Pelissaro of NFL.com shared that an anonymous NFL assistant coach disclosed to him that Sanders was among the worst interviews he'd ever seen.
It's a head-spinning update regarding the young QB. For the Steelers to be so interested in him, but for the rest of the league to have the opposite viewpoint, something doesn't add up. It's possible that the Steelers had a poor evaluation of the young passer. Still, with so many other franchises sharing a negative experience with Sanders, it makes you wonder what Pittsburgh was thinking in their 2025 NFL Draft approach.
